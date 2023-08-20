Pundit urges Liverpool fans to ‘look out’ as ‘whispers’ around new midfielder grow louder – report

It’s not a surprise to see Liverpool linked with another midfielder at this point in the transfer window but it seems at this point that one name just won’t go away, when it comes to being touted as becoming our latest signing.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Dean Jones reported: “I would also say that they’re not finished. They probably will sign another midfielder. Look out for this Amrabat stuff that is starting to do whispers.

“I’m not saying they will sign Amrabat, but I didn’t think there was anything in it at first, but now I don’t believe that is totally the case and they are trying to find out if Amrabat would consider joining another Premier League team that isn’t Man United.

“After being hijacked themselves for Lavia, maybe they hijack their rivals and sign their top target”.

Given the failure to secure the signings of both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Jurgen Klopp had to reassess his needs for the campaign ahead and that led to the surprise signing of Wataru Endo.

Now the next decision will be whether we add another body to our midfield ranks, strengthen elsewhere in the squad or wait for the January window and see how we fare in the first half of the campaign.

When it comes to Sofyan Amrabat though, he’s a player that has been so often linked with a Merseyside move that we perhaps should think that he is at very least on our radar.

If we are to make another signing then the Moroccan World Cup star seems to be one of the most likely to do so and if we can upset Manchester United at the same time – few of our supporters would be too opposed to that!

