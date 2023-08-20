(Video) Szoboszlai jokes about what he’ll do with Bournemouth players shirt after post-match shirt-swap

New Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has made an impact for the Reds in his first two competitive outings for the Reds and it also appears that the Hungarian is a bit of a joker off the pitch.

The Hungary international helped Liverpool to a 3-1 defeat of Bournemouth at Anfield yesterday and came up against his compatriot Milos Kerkez who was included in the Cherries’ starting XI.

The pair were spotted speaking to one another after the full-time whistle and our new No. 8 was asked about his decision to swap shirts with the full-back.

READ MORE: ‘I’m telling you’ – Pundit confident that Liverpool can ‘challenge for the title’ this season

Szoboszlai revealed he had spoke to Kerkez before the game about swapping shirts but joked with the interviewer that he would use the shirt to ‘wipe dust with’.

The former RB Leipzig man had a cheeky grin on his face as he made the comments and it appears the dynamic midfielder is a bit of a joker!

Check him speaking below via @LFCTransferRoom on Twitter: