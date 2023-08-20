(Video) Szoboszlai makes Bournemouth’s midfield look silly with stunning piece of skill; freakishly similar to Gerrard

Dominik Szoboszlai threw in a man of the match performance against Bournemouth yesterday on what was his Anfield debut for Liverpool.

The Hungarian appeared to cover every single blade of grass as Jurgen Klopp’s side played the final 30 minutes with ten minutes following Alexis Mac Allister’s harsh red card.

Our new No. 8 grew into the game and showcased his skill, strength and speed on numerous occasions during the second half – especially when he single handedly ran through the Bournemouth midfield to get Liverpool up the pitch and start an attack.

READ MORE: ‘The game has gone’ – Journalist cannot believe ‘ridiculous decision’ to dismiss Mac Allister against Bournemouth

After receiving the ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the middle of the park the former RB Leipzig man showed an explosive burst of pace to get away from one man before knocking the ball round another and latching onto the ball again in what was a stunning show of skill.

The clip belows show how one of our former No. 8’s, Steven Gerrard, performed an identical piece of skill while playing for England many years ago.

We’re looking forward to seeing more quality performances from Szoboszlai this season as he continues to settle on Merseyside.

Check the video below via @Kloppholic on Twitter: