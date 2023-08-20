(Video) Watch what Van Dijk did on his first Anfield game as captain

Virgil van Dijk was handed a promotion this summer and this meant that the first home game of the season provided him with a chance to show the Liverpool supporters what it means to captain our club.

Although our No.4 always shows his appreciation to the fans, after the full-time whistle against Bournemouth the Dutchman wanted to ensure he showed everyone he’s now the most senior player in the club.

Clapping all four sides of the stadium was gratefully received by the supporters and it seems like this will become the norm for the 32-year-old from now on.

Let’s hope that we can keep up the defender’s 100% home record as skipper for as long as possible!

