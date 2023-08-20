(Video) Wataru Endo’s highlights on Liverpool debut; more advanced than many expected

Alexis Mac Allister’s red card meant that Jurgen Klopp was forced to shuffle the pack against Bournemouth and that resulted in Wataru Endo being handed his first Liverpool appearance.

Coming onto the pitch immediately after Diogo Jota put us two goals ahead in the match, the 30-year-old operated in a more advanced role due to the two-man central midfield system.

This means that we still may not have seen what we will see more often from our No.3 but the glimpses we were privy to certainly suggest that we have a good player on our hands.

It’s still early days for the Japanese international but there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be looking forward to seeing the new man back on the pitch soon.

You can watch Endo’s highlights courtesy of peacock (via Tenzin Production on YouTube):

#Ep85 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Wataru Endo🎙️