(Image) What Mo Salah did to Neto after saving his last two penalties

Mo Salah is pretty prolific from the spot for Liverpool but after saving his last two spot-kicks against our ace marksman, it seems like Neto may have his number.

Thankfully for us, our No.11 was able to convert the rebound from the latest stop but after the full-time whistle – the Egyptian went straight over to his former teammate.

After spending six months together at Fiorentina, it seems that 34-year-old knows the secret of the penalties and our striker wanted to know how he knew.

Gesturing two fingers towards the stopper because of the two penalties that have been saved, it would be great to know what was revealed to our Egyptian King.

You can view the image of Salah and Neto via @dmpwright on X:

