(Video) Worrying Anfield Road End progress as new stand looks a long way from ready

It had been expected that the first home game of the 2023/24 season would result in Liverpool showing off a brand new Anfield Road End stand but that wasn’t fully the case against Bournemouth.

For a variety of reasons, the top tier was left unfinished and empty for the Anfield curtain raiser and the level of work needed will surely worry many.

Huge areas missing seats, plastic covers still over chairs and just a lot of work still needed which will all surely result in concern from many attached to the club.

With the closure of the upper tier, the club are also losing money on ticket sales so we should expect a big push for this to be finally completed as quickly as possible.

