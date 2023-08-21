Danny Murphy believes Liverpool have got a new ‘superstar’ in the team; Jurgen Klopp ‘loves’ him

Danny Murphy believes Liverpool have got a new ‘superstar’ in the squad in the form of Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 22-year-old was immense for the Reds on Saturday as we defeated Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield and supporters got a proper taste of what we can expect from the Hungary international.

Ex-Red Murphy has heaped huge praise on our new No. 8 and has revealed that the dynamic midfielder has replaced James Milner at the ‘top of the charts’ when it comes to fitness levels at the club.

“I think he (Klopp) has learnt that he has got a superstar in the team and he has made a brilliant signing in Szoboszlai, who was outstanding (against Bournemouth),” Murphy told BBC Radio 5 Live Sport (via HITC).

“I was talking to someone last week at the club and apparently he is top of the charts, now that Milner has gone, and taken up all the fitness records.

“You see the athleticism. He is a quality footballer, with great technique. But the athleticism, power and fitness levels. He is exactly the type of footballer Klopp loves.”

We’re already looking forward to seeing Szoboszlai in action again this weekend as we make the difficult trip to St. James’ Park to take on Newcastle.

The Hungarian will need to be at his energetic and tenacious best in the north east as Eddie Howe’s side work extremely hard both on and off the ball.

At the moment we’re going to be without the services of Alexis Mac Allister following the Argentine’s soft red card at the weekend but Jurgen Klopp and Co. are hopeful that the FA will overturn the decision.

The former RB Leipzig man actually grew into the game even further once we were reduced to ten men against the Cherries and that just goes to show the immense fitness levels he has.

Let’s hope he can impress again this weekend and fire us towards another three points!

