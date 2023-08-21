(Video) Watch what Endo did with first Liverpool fan he met inside Anfield

It’s always exciting to see a new signing at Liverpool and when they interact with the fans, it can give us all an insight into what type of character they are – something we can now see with Wataru Endo.

As the 30-year-old stepped out at Anfield for the first time as a Red, he was immediately met by supporters asking for his autograph and he happily obliged.

READ MORE: (Video) Two goals, one assist – 28-y/o former Liverpool man enjoys phenomenal performance

This small gesture from our No.3 shows that he looks to be the type of person who wants to please the fans and that’s what he did in more ways than one against Bournemouth.

Jurgen Klopp always likes a great player but sometimes as importantly, a good man and that seems to be what we have in the Japanese international.

You can watch the video of Endo (from 1:31) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

#Ep85 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Wataru Endo🎙️