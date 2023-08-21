(Video) Two goals, one assist – 28-y/o former Liverpool man enjoys phenomenal performance

Liverpool are still very much in the transfer market before the window closes at the end of the month but we don’t need to be looking too hard to be impressed by the most recent performance of one ex-Red.

Starting for Moncao against RC Strasbourg Alsace, Takumi Minamino had a game to remember where he scored twice and provided an assist in a 3-0 win for the Monegasque club.

READ MORE: Alexis Mac Allister issues statement after Anfield debut red card

Although we’re very much sorted in the attacking area of the squad and the age of our former No.18 is probably higher than we would like for a new signing, some will point to this performance as a reason for why we should have kept hold of the 28-year-old.

We all loved the work ethic and performance level of the Japanese international and it’s great to see that he’s excelling in Ligue 1.

You can watch the Minamino highlights (from 0:33) via Ligue 1 Uber Eats Official on YouTube:

#Ep85 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Wataru Endo🎙️