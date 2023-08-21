(Video) Dermot Gallagher shares his thoughts on Mac Allister’s red card

Alexis Mac Allister was horribly unfortunate to receive a red card on his Anfield debut and the incident has led to a lot of discussion around the football world.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Dermot Gallagher shared his thoughts: “It’s not a red card for me. The problem here is that the referee thinks it’s a high tackle, but the only reason that happens is because both players are there.

“The boot actually catches him on the ankle. If his foot was on the ground and he caught him in the same place, it’s not a high tackle.

“They’ve both got their feet off the ground, not a red card for me. Liverpool would have to convince the panel it’s a clear and obvious error by the referee to win any appeal.”

Finally, after we saw the spinless reaction of Mike Dean, a former referee has sided with common sense and realised that this was a woeful decision from those officiating the match.

Let’s hope that we get success in the appeal and that we can have the Argentine midfielder back on the pitch as quickly as possible.

You can view the comments from Gallagher on the Mac Allister red card via @footballdaily on X:

Incorrect decision ✅ Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says Alexis Mac Allister was wrongly dismissed for Liverpool against Bournemouth. 🟥❌ pic.twitter.com/k1GhIw6H05 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 21, 2023

