James Pearce shares Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch stance as ideal midfield profile now identified

James Pearce has confirmed that Liverpool will continue to pursue a fourth midfield signing this summer, though it won’t take the form that fans had been expecting.

Following the acquisition of Wataru Endo, it’s now understood that the Reds’ recruitment team has adapted its search parameters and will no longer be targeting a specialist No.6 – instead opting to focus on a multi-functional operator.

“What Liverpool are still in the market for, however, is another multi-functional midfielder. They have a long-standing interest in Ryan Gravenberch but Bayern Munich’s stance all summer has been that he’s not for sale,” the reporter wrote for The Athletic.

“The Netherlands international, who was an unused substitute against Werder Bremen on Friday, has found his opportunities limited in Germany since moving from Ajax for £21million last summer.

“If Bayern’s position changes and they are prepared to consider offers, then Liverpool would be part of that conversation.”

It’s certainly not the first time that we’ve heard the name Ryan Gravenberch this summer and so many may become weary of hearing the same players touted with an Anfield switch – though this one could soon pick up pace.

Jurgen Klopp is clearly a fan of the former Ajax man but it seemed that Thomas Tuchel had charmed the midfielder into staying in Germany, by convincing him that more game time would be on offer.

However, if this has not been the case already in terms of Bundesliga matches and even pre-season opportunities – then you can understand the 21-year-old’s head being turned by the Reds.

After shelling out a large sum on Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich hierarchy may be prepared to recoup some money and selling a squad player for a decent fee could be the option.

Given the success of the Sadio Mane negotiations, we should have a good relationship with the Bavarians and so this is certainly one to keep an eye on.

