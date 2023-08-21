(Video) Watch as Klopp welcomes ex-Red back into Liverpool dressing room

Jurgen Klopp is the biggest advocate of his own players and it doesn’t matter if they are current or former Reds, he clearly holds a special place in his heart for many of them.

Following our 3-1 victory over Bournemouth, our manager stood at the door before our dressing room and welcomed Dominic Solanke to come in and reunite with his former teammates.

It was clear that both the boss and Pep Lijnders were happy to see the 25-year-old once again and we can only assume many of the squad were of the same opinion.

After 27 appearances in one season at Anfield, the former Chelsea man didn’t have the longest career on Merseyside but his efforts are clearly appreciated by all those who knew him best.

You can watch the video of Klopp and Solanke (from 16:12) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

