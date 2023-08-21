(Video) Liverpool fan holds Everton scarf aloft during minute’s applause at Anfield

Liverpool and Everton are known for having an ever-growing rivalry but at some times, the city comes together for all the right reasons and that’s what happened at Anfield this weekend.

Following the tragic death of Michael Jones, who was working on the development of the Toffee’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, our supporters arranged a minute’s applause in his memory.

READ MORE: James Pearce shares Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch stance as ideal midfield profile now identified

During this spell of remembrance, cameras present for the ‘Inside’ series on the club’s YouTube channel captured one Red holding up a scarf of our local neighbours.

It shows how Scousers are some of the most loving and kind people you can find, with this amazing moment being yet another example.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool fan with the Everton scarf (from 7:53) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

#Ep85 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Wataru Endo🎙️