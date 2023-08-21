‘Wants to play’ – Liverpool & Man Utd ‘favourites’ to sign wantaway midfielder if he leaves this summer

There’ll be plenty of twists and turns left in the transfer window, one might reasonably suspect from a Liverpool point of view.

It seems the Reds could be due for another Premier League transfer battle too should Manchester United opt to join the chase for Ryan Gravenberch.

Florian Plettenberg, reporting on the issue on X, noting that the two outfits ‘will be the favourites’ to land the Dutchman should Bayern Munich allow him to make an exit this summer.

❗️Ryan #Gravenberch: He wants to play regularly. But at the moment he’s the No. 4 in central midfield under #Tuchel! ➡️ Understand that Liverpool & ManUtd will be the favorites for the player should Bayern give the green light to leave. But no verbal agreements yet. #LFC |… pic.twitter.com/YGRjvrSqu9 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 21, 2023

The likelihood of such an eventuality coming to pass should be reasonably high, of course, given how far down the pecking order the former Ajax man has fallen.

Should Thomas Tuchel’s wish of a new No.6 also be eventually fulfilled before the window draws to a close, it’s extremely difficult to imagine a world in which Gravenberch is entirely satisfied with his level of playing time.

Hopefully, too, we can avoid missing out on yet another target to a domestic rival! Only time will tell on that front.

