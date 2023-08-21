Liverpool links to rival PL midfielder resurface as transfer window nears close – report

It’s no surprise to hear that with just over a week to go in the transfer market, Liverpool are continuing to be linked with midfielders and another name has resurfaced that will intrigue our supporters.

Taking to social media, talkSPORT reported: ‘#LFC are considering a move for #MCFC midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

‘Phillips had planned to stay & fight for his place, but Liverpool could test the player’s resolve after adding him to their shortlist’.

READ MORE: Pundit says Liverpool man is on a par with Kevin De Bruyne; top two in the PL

It seems that Kalvin Phillips could be growing in his disinterest towards competing for a place in the Manchester City side, given their success without him getting near any game time.

There’s no doubt that the 27-year-old is a talented player but it’s not likely that he gave up stardom at his hometown club, in order to be a squad player with little opportunities.

Given his age, the Leeds-born midfielder will surely be itching to get a starting role and prove Pep Guardiola wrong by starring elsewhere and that could well be at Anfield.

The main issue will be that it seems both us and the Manchester outfit aren’t the best of friends away from the pitch and so it’s not going to be easy for us to poach one of their players.

It seems likely we would be interested in signing the England international but whether we can get his parent club to play ball, is a whole other issue.

You can view the Phillips update via @talkSPORT on X:

BREAKING: #LFC are considering a move for #MCFC midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Phillips had planned to stay & fight for his place, but Liverpool could test the player’s resolve after adding him to their shortlist. – talkSPORT sources understand 🚨 More ☞ https://t.co/dHUPYxgeNi pic.twitter.com/ZlYyoysM4G — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 21, 2023

#Ep85 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Wataru Endo🎙️