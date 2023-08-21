(Video) Watch what entire Liverpool squad did for Van Dijk on first home game as captain

Virgil van Dijk has taken over from Jordan Henderson as Liverpool’s captain and it’s clear that the respect for him amongst the other players in the squad is very high.

Ahead of kick-off against Bournemouth, everyone lined up outside the home dressing room but didn’t move until Virgil van Dijk emerged and then led everyone onto the grass.

It wasn’t just the players either, as Jurgen Klopp and several other members of staff also awaited the lead of our No.4.

This shows the respect that the Dutchman has from his peers and should mean a long and successful spell as our skipper.

You can view the clip of the Liverpool squad and van Dijk (from 2:32) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

