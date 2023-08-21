Alexis Mac Allister issues statement after Anfield debut red card

Alexis Mac Allister had a home debut to forget for Liverpool but not really for any fault of his own, after an impressive performance was halted by an incredibly harsh red card.

Taking to Instagram, the Argentine shared his thoughts on the game: ‘Yesterday I was able to make my dream come true by playing at Anfield as a Liverpool player. It was amazing’.

‘It wasn’t the match that I expected but we were able to succeed as a team giving the best we had’.

‘I would like to give special thanks to my team mates for the great effort and the fans for their constant support’.

The selfless nature in which the 24-year-old wrote the message shows just how level headed he must be, as instead of using this platform as an opportunity to fire shots at the officials – the midfielder praised his teammates and the supporters.

Now the World Cup winner will likely be awaiting news of an appeal for the decision, crossing his fingers that he doesn’t now have to sit out of the following three games for the Reds.

Although Jurgen Klopp looks to still be active in the transfer market, he would have hoped that the coming games allowed more time for the former Brighton man to be further bedded into our style of play.

Fingers crossed that we see our No.10 back on the pitch soon though, following two impressive games to start to his career in a red shirt.

You can view the statement from Mac Allister via his Instagram account:

