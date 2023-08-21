Exclusive: Neil Jones discusses the impact Wataru Endo has had on Liverpool’s midfield search

Neil Jones has claimed he ‘wouldn’t rule anything out’ in regards to Liverpool’s remaining transfer business this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has already completed three signings during the current window but more additions are expected before the window slams shut on September 1.

After missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia the latest addition to our squad was Japan international Wataru Endo and Jones has discussed how the 30-year-old’s arrival may impact our remaining business.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out in terms of what Liverpool go for next in the market,” he told Empire of the Kop. “No one saw Endo coming – likewise, no one saw Szoboszlai coming either until it was a done deal! That said, it would be strange to see Liverpool, having bought a 30-year-old holding midfielder on a four-year contract, go on to buy a 23-year-old in Cheick Doucoure or a 26-year-old in Sofyan Amrabat. It would feel like double-locking the door, wouldn’t it? Maybe that’s what some fans would like Liverpool to do, but it would feel a bit extreme from Liverpool’s point of view.

“It looks like they’ve committed to Endo not just as a squad player or emergency signing – and I’m not for one second suggesting he’s the man they always wanted! – but as someone who is first-team capable. I saw someone comment on my Substack at the weekend expressing their worries about him being another Arthur Melo, but he’s already played more minutes than Melo for Liverpool! So we can rule that one out.

“I think it does give Liverpool a bit more wiggle room to get someone longer-term and a bit better suited to the future of Liverpool. Or, it could allow Liverpool to do some work for the future – you look at someone like Andre of Fluminense who has been linked. There’s talk that Liverpool won’t get him this window, but maybe they can sort a deal for January where he then arrives and then that’s all set up for the winter window. Maybe they could begin to put in some ground work.”

Although we’ve signed three new midfielders you can’t help but feel that we’re still in need of another reinforcement in the middle of the park.

We’re still continuing to be linked with further signings even though James Pearce has revealed that Klopp and Co. are no longer looking to sign a specialist No. 6 following the signing of Endo.

The Athletic reported has instead reported that a more multi-functional operator is on our wish list.

Our new No. 3 played the final 30 minutes of our 3-1 defeat of Bournemouth at the weekend and we look forward to seeing him show what he’s made of this season.

With Alexis Mac Allister currently suspended following his red card against the Cherries the Japan skipper is likely to start against Newcastle this weekend.

