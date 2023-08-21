(Video) Premier League striker urged not to join Liverpool; supported the Reds as a child

Liverpool are certainly in the market for a new player in this window but one man has been urged not to join the Reds, despite his links to the club since a young age.

Speaking on ‘The Diary Of A CEO’ podcast, Ivan Toney spoke about his future: “The next club I go to if I was to move, it would be the right club”.

To which the host, and Manchester United supporter, Steven Bartlett quickly interjected: “When you say the right club, you’re not talking about Liverpool are you!? I heard you’re a Liverpool fan?”.

The Brentford striker replied: “I’ve been a Liverpool fan my whole life but from young, I’ve liked Arsenal, watching Arsenal, how they play & how passionate the fans are”.

It has already been widely reported that the England international supported us when he was a child and this just reconfirms that fact, as well as his interest in making the move to Anfield.

Given his current ban from football and our strength in the attacking department of the club, we’re not going to be in too much of a rush to sign the 27-year-old just yet.

You can watch Toney’s comments about Liverpool (from 1:20:34) via The Diary Of A CEO on YouTube:

