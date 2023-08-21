Pundit says Liverpool man is on a par with Kevin De Bruyne; top two in the PL

Jurgen Klopp is blessed to have one of the most talented teams in the Premier League and one member of his Liverpool squad has been named alongside Kevin De Bruyne as one of the most talented in the league.

Speaking on Premier League Productions (via HITC), Glenn Hoddle said: “For me, it’s quite simple, [Alexander-Arnold] and de Bruyne are the best passers in the Premier League, by a country mile.

“When I say the best passers, I mean the ones that can hit the killer passes. That can take the whole team out with just one pass. He has got that ability.

“You make movement (as a striker) and Alexander-Arnold hits you, de Bruyne is the same.”

We all know that Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best passers in world football and so hearing this compliment will be nothing new to him, or to our supporters.

Our No.66 is still learning the ways of his new inverted full-back position but whenever he’s given the chance to exhibit his vision, it’s clear just how talented he is.

Now it’s up to the Scouser and his manager to find a way to get the most out of his unerring talents and prove everyone right, by continuing to showcase his ability on a weekly basis.

The Manchester City midfielder is undoubtedly a world-class talent too but our man has the edge with his durability and that could prove crucial when we look back on both men’s careers when they come to an end.

