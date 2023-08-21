Fabrizio Romano tells LFC fans which midfielder they must watch up to deadline day

Multiple sources have now confirmed that Liverpool and Manchester United remain keen on the prospect of signing Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

Whether either outfit succeeds in that endeavour, however, will be determined by Bayern Munich, though it’s worth bearing in mind that the Dutchman does not appear to figure highly in Thomas Tuchel’s plans this season, as things currently stand.

Nonetheless, Fabrizio Romano jumped on X on Monday morning to urge supporters on both sides of the M62 to keep an eye on this potential transfer ‘until #DeadlineDay’.

Ryan Gravenberch situation, same as three days ago. 🇳🇱 Man United and Liverpool both called to be informed on situation — depends on Bayern, now still insisting to keep him. One to watch until #DeadlineDay. ⤵️ https://t.co/QHadRbQnCq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023

With the Merseysiders now deviating from their search for a specialist No.6, following on from the signing of Stuttgart and national team skipper Wataru Endo, the former Ajax ace could be an ideal fit.

A multi-functional operator is now the preferred option to bolster the midfield department this summer.

Well, are there many (within the age group our recruitment team like to favour) who would better fit that bill than Gravenberch? Whilst perhaps not as positionally versatile as a Khephren Thuram, for instance, the midfielder ticks boxes for Liverpool in having played in both the holding midfield role and in a slightly more advanced role where his progressive traits can be better utilised.

There’s no question that it’s the defensive side to his game that Jurgen Klopp will have to work on, of course, if the German tactician has any plan of committing to another Gini Wijnaldum-esque conversion.

But he does love such a challenge, doesn’t he?

