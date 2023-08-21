Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool player is ‘untouchable’; will not be sold this summer

Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that Liverpool will not sell one player in particular this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has already bid farewell to a number of key players including Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Bobby Firmino this summer but the Italian transfer specialist has now explained that Mo Salah will not be going anywhere during the current window.

There were brief reports linking the Egyptian King with a move to the Saudi Pro League but our No. 11’s agent has already confirmed recently that the player ‘remains committed’ to the club.

“From what I am told the position of Liverpool is very clear,” Romano told his official YouTube channel (via Rousing The Kop). “Salah is untouchable, with Fabinho and Henderson they did something special, as they allowed the players to leave. But they don’t want Mo Salah to leave.”

The 31-year-old did only pen a new deal last summer and it’s always refreshing to hear the player’s agent confirm his client is remaining at the club.

With the eye-watering finances on offer in the Middle East the links may continue but the former AS Roma man is happy on Merseyside and after our disappointing campaign last time out he’ll be hungrier than ever to pick up silverware this season.

He netted his first goal of new campaign on Saturday and he’ll be wanting to compete for the Premier League Golden Boot award this time around after Erling Haaland blew everyone away last term.

It’ll be interesting to see what further transfer business we complete this summer but it appears that Salah is going nowhere!

