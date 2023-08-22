Chelsea risk landing in serious financial hot water as LFC approach pays off

There has been many a question over Liverpool’s financial activity in recent weeks, with the club’s patient and strict approach in the transfer market earning a great deal of frustration from certain quarters of the fanbase.

The Reds’ supposed penny-pinching, however, may be viewed in a fresh light when compared to the scrutiny Chelsea now face (despite what many would term a more comparatively aggressive summer window).

The Blues are understood to be attracting some unwarranted attention following their agreement with Infinite Athlete due to the company’s connections to owner Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

“Chelsea has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with Infinite Athlete, a sports-focused technology firm, reportedly worth $51m (£40m/€47m) per year,” Shane Ireland wrote for Liverpool.com.

“This deal would have provided some stability while giving the London club greater leverage in future sponsorship discussions. However, the Premier League is currently scrutinizing the deal under its “fair market value” guidelines.

“The focus of the scrutiny lies in the connection between Boehly, Clearlake and Infinite Athlete. The company was created through a recent merger between Tempus Ex Machine and Biocore, with Tempus Ex Machine already being a technology partner of Chelsea.

“Another concern is the involvement of US private equity firm Silver Lake, a major investor in Infinite Athlete and American sports apparel firm Fanatics. While the Premier League is expected to assess these complex investment links, they may also examine whether Infinite Athlete’s annual turnover of around $15m (£12m/€14m) aligns with the proposed $51m (£40m/€47m) per year deal with the football club.

“As things stand, a decision is yet to be made by the Premier League, leaving Chelsea in a state of uncertainty and potentially facing several more weeks without a front-of-shirt sponsor. The situation could have significant implications for the club if they are forced to seek new sponsors mid-season, considering that exposure opportunities for partners have already begun.”

Whether this results in some kind of sanction for the London-based outfit, financial or otherwise, remains to be seen.

Certainly, given that we look set to wait a while for any meaningful conclusion to the ongoing investigation into Manchester City’s alleged financial misconduct, it’s unlikely we’ll see this particular scenario resolved with any greater haste.

If any financial foul play is ultimately proven, of course, we’d expect – much in a similar vein to the Sky Blues – the full weight of the law to be brought to bear in the spirit of fair competition.

History suggests a tap on the wrist will be the inevitable course of action, though we’ll hope to be proven otherwise.

Regardless, it’s another reminder of why we should perhaps be at least partly relieved that Liverpool are, in stark comparison, better managed in this regard by quite some distance.

