(Video) Liverpool fans will love how Endo was encouraged by his teammates on Anfield debut

Playing your first game for Liverpool is a moment that nobody will ever forget and it was clear that all his new teammates wanted to ensure that Wataru Endo was supported for his.

Coming onto the pitch right after our third goal meant that he wasn’t able to receive the full crowd appreciation a player normally does on their debut.

However, the players were quick to rally around the 30-year-old as Jurgen Klopp, Stefan Bajcetic, Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk all took the time to speak with him.

It’s a great sign of the togetherness inside the Anfield dressing room and let’s hope that this means our new No.3 can flourish in a red shirt.

You can view the video of Endo via @lfc._.pearlyy2.0 on TikTok (or via @NaiiLFC on X):

Love how everyone was encouraging Endo and showing their support when he entered the pitch. pic.twitter.com/gJHRl6WXYf — Nuna (@NaiiLFC) August 22, 2023

