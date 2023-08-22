(Video) Ryan Gravenberch’s highlights against Liverpool show why Klopp wants him

As we enter the final days of the transfer window, it seems that Ryan Gravenberch is amongst the most likely midfielders to join Liverpool and so this provides a good opportunity to assess what he could provide Jurgen Klopp’s team.

There’s few better ways to do this than by viewing how the 21-year-old fared when he played at Anfield in December 2020, during a Champions League clash whilst he was playing for Ajax.

Now three years more experienced than this appearance, if we could agree a deal with Bayern Munch then the Dutchman could be a key asset in our new look midfield for the upcoming campaign.

You can watch Gravenberch’s highlights against Liverpool via OJFC on YouTube:

