Liverpool face injury blow as new face spotted in training ahead of Newcastle visit

It seems Liverpool fans will have to wait a little while longer potentially to see Curtis Jones back in action as the midfielder was apparently absent from training.

Footage shared online by the club’s official website, however, did provide some seriously positive news, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (despite his own post-Bournemouth concern) present alongside youth prospect Trent Kone-Doherty (well-spotted by ‘friend of the show’ Bence Bocsak).

🇮🇪 Great to see Trent Kone-Doherty involved in first team training with #LFC today. He captained the U18 side in pre-season and was voted the @SuperCupNI Player of the Tournament. He scored 1 goal and registered 1 assist in his first U18 PL game of the season followed by a… pic.twitter.com/giLyhRHnSY — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) August 22, 2023

The Merseysiders have otherwise enjoyed a positive start to their 2023/24 league campaign despite the unrest caused by Fabinho and Jordan Henderson’s departures to Saudi Arabia, with four points collected from a possible six.

There’s a fair chunk of time between now and Sunday’s clash at St. James’ Park, it’s worth emphasising before panic sets in.

Certainly, there’s no need to be throwing toys out of the pram just yet when you consider that Jurgen Klopp will now be able to plan for the upcoming event with Alexis Mac Allister in mind.

All in all, it seems Liverpool have, dare we say it, played something of a blinder after Wataru Endo impressed (despite minimal tactical instruction and preparation) whilst we were a man short against Bournemouth.

Facing Eddie Howe’s men on their home turf will be a very different beast, of course, though the temptation to field our Argentine midfielder a little higher up the pitch, where we can best utilise his God-given abilities, could prove overpowering now that we have a genuine option available for the No.6 role.

It’s a big call, Jurgen!

