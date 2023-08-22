Liverpool set for lucrative pay day as West Ham lobby £40m bid for striker – report

It had always seemed like a summer that would be dominated with incoming transfer speculation but there has perhaps been a little more around the outgoing Liverpool players, than we all would have hoped.

One player that has already left Anfield though, could be set to make the club more money – as reported by Football Insider: ‘West Ham have submitted a formal bid for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke…

‘The offer is believed to be around the £35-40m mark with the London club waiting on a response from their Premier League counterparts’.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love how Endo was encouraged by his teammates on Anfield debut

This will come of interest to our supporters though as, when we sold the striker back in 2019, the Liverpool ECHO reported: ‘club sources confirming Michael Edwards negotiated both a 20% profit sell-on clause and a buyback clause as part of the 2019 transfer’.

With the fee for Dominic Solanke joining Bournemouth believed to be £19 million (via Football Insider), then a maximum transfer fee of £40 million from West Ham would mean the Reds receive £4.2 million from the deal.

That would again all be down to the brilliant work of Michael Edwards, with his transfer negotiations being gravely missed this summer.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

If we then believe that Jurgen Klopp had a maximum transfer kitty of £111 million which was bid for Moises Caicedo, then we deduct the £16.2 million for Wataru Endo (via The Athletic), we would have £94.8 million left.

Add on these new funds from the sale of the 25-year-old, our recruitment team would have a budget of £99 million to spend on new players before the window closes.

It seems unlikely we will spend the full amount but these crude calculations show that there’s still plenty of money available to provide us with a winning chance for the upcoming campaign.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 2 Review 🤩: Haaland & Isak disappoint, who captained Mitoma? Brentford on the rise…