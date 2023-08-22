Liverpool get answer to Mac Allister appeal question amid three-game suspension fear

Liverpool will now have Alexis Mac Allister available for their trip to Newcastle United this coming weekend.

The Argentine’s red card was rescinded after a successful club appeal was, according to the club’s official website, ‘upheld by an Independent Regulatory Commission’.

Alexis Mac Allister will not serve a suspension after a successful appeal against the red card he received during Saturday’s victory over AFC Bournemouth. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 22, 2023

The former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder would have been otherwise forced to remain on the sidelines for three successive fixtures (including the trip to the North East, and subsequent clashes against Aston Villa and Wolves).

READ MORE: Van Dijk loves centre-back cover Liverpool could sign for £30m – report

READ MORE: Manager now hints Liverpool interest in his player is pure speculation

It’s a rare show of common sense from the decision-makers involved, though one we’ll gladly welcome ahead of tough upcoming meeting with Eddie Howe’s men.

The World Cup winner has been arguably one of our best operators this term, fitting perfectly within Jurgen Klopp’s system and meeting demands – even despite the challenge of being forced to ply his trade deeper than the German tactician would like.

With Wataru Endo impressing on his cameo, it’ll be fascinating to see whether the Argentine’s skillset will now be utilised more effectively higher up the pitch, with the Japanese international holding down the fort ahead of the backline.

#Ep86 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️