Liverpool ‘signal an offer’ for 22-y/o midfielder; parent club have already made decision – report

As we edge closer to the end of the month, it’s obvious that Liverpool are going to be continually linked with new midfielders but one familiar name has resurfaced, with a big update on his future being provided.

As reported by Esporte News Mundo journalist Caua Tinoco (translated): ‘The expected happened: Liverpool signaled an offer of around €30 million to have André already in this mid-year window.

‘Fluminense refused. Board and cast are very confident that Libertadores will be won in 2023’.

READ MORE: (Video) Dermot Gallagher shares his thoughts on Mac Allister’s red card

If we can believe the above report, it seems to suggest that any formal offer that we may make for the 22-year-old will be rejected by Fluminense, due to their focus on winning the Copa Libertadores.

With the Brazilians already in the quarter-finals, it’s clear that they have their eyes on a prize that they have never won before and so you can understand their desire to keep hold of their greatest assets for this goal.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Andre then may be unable to complete a move to Merseyside at this time but there could be a chance that, if the Reds are sure he’s the midfielder we want, a deal can be agreed in January and we can see how our squad copes up to that point.

It depends on how important we view the Brazilian international at this point but it does appear that we can rule out his arrival in the coming weeks.

You can view the Andre update via @cauatinocoTLe on X:

O esperado aconteceu: Liverpool sinalizou oferta de cerca de € 30 milhões para ter André já nesta janela de meio de ano. Fluminense recusou. Diretoria e elenco estão muito confiantes de que a Libertadores será conquistada em 2023. https://t.co/Ji4XE9dDPB — Cauã Tinoco (@cauatinocoTLe) August 21, 2023

#Ep86 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️