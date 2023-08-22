Midfielder move from La Liga collapses; Liverpool could capitalise – report

It’s no secret that Liverpool appear to very much be in the market for another midfielder before the transfer window closes and updates from Spain may lead to an unexpected opportunity unfolding.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Rodrigo de Paul deal has collapsed. Al Ahli are prepared to focus on their main target in the midfield after €32m negotiation finally broken on Monday night.

‘De Paul, prepared to stay at Atléti and fight for his club after speaking to Diego Simeone’.

Although the Reds haven’t been linked with a move to Rodrigo de Paul in this window, we know that there’s enough money in the bank to finance a €32m million for his services – should we want to.

It was claimed back in 2021 that the Reds viewed the midfielder as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum and so there could be a long-lasting appreciation for the Argentine’s abilities.

Now 29-years-old though, it seems unlikely we would be willing to fork out such a transfer fee for a player reaching their thirties and so this move may not lead to anything.

In this period of new names being banded around each day, it could be worth seeing how rumours progress around the former Udinese man though.

