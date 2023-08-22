(Video) Player has told his club he wants to join Liverpool; ‘personal terms already agreed’ – report

Liverpool fans are eager to see if the club will be adding another midfielder to our ranks this summer and it seems that we have agreed personal terms with one player, if the most recent reports can be believed.

Speaking with The Redmen TV, Brazilian reporter Emmanual Luiz said: “Manchester United went to Andre’s camp to talk with them about a possible negotiation, right now.

What they said, the player has personal terms agreed with Liverpool. Personal terms already agreed. That’s done”.

It seems very much like Andre has his heart set on making the move to Merseyside but we’ve learned this summer that it’s quite important to get both the club and the player on board, before you get excited.

With Fluminese reaching the quarter-final of the Copa Libertadores and hoping to win the trophy for the first time in their history, they seem reluctant to do business as of yet.

We then have the options of trying to meet the release clause now and forcing a move, waiting until January for the 22-year-old, or completing a purchase and then loaning him back to the Brazilian club so that they can try to achieve their ultimate goal.

You can view the Andre update via @TheRedmenTV on X:

"Personal terms already agreed, that's done!" ✅@EmmanuelLuiz12 says #LFC have already sorted part of the process to sign André from Fluminense 🇧🇷 Liverpool Stepping Up André Interest | Transfer Insight w/Emmanuel Luiz Available now on Redmen Plus 🔴 pic.twitter.com/hDIBhkQdwb — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) August 22, 2023

