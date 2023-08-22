Romano shares what he knows about Liverpool interest in Phillips and Amrabat

With just over a week to go of the transfer window, it’s expected that Liverpool are ready to take the plunge on signing another midfielder and this has seen a reemergence of two highly speculated players this summer.

In his Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano reported: ‘Kalvin Phillips has been attracting links with Liverpool again, but I’m not aware of anything concrete or advanced.

‘Liverpool can sign another midfielder but only if they find the right opportunity in terms of price, conditions and more.

READ MORE: Midfielder move from La Liga collapses; Liverpool could capitalise – report

‘They made calls last week for 4-5 midfielders – Sofyan Amrabat was another on of those – but just to be informed on conditions of the deals, nothing concrete after they signed Wataru Endo’.

We did see links to Kalvin Phillips spread on social media on Monday and that has led to some speculating that a potential move for the England international could be back on the cards.

However, given our relationship with Manchester City, the age of the 27-year-old and the likely large transfer fee – it doesn’t seem like this one will be happening any time soon.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

As for Sofyan Amrabat, it feels like the Moroccan has been on our radar for months now but the lack of confidence to go and secure a deal with Fiorentina should suggest some uneasiness about the player from our recruitment staff.

Although we are in need of reinforcing the middle of the pitch, there’s little need to do so if it’s not the right player.

Jurgen Klopp seemed to be able to convince our owners to abandon the usual age profile in a move for Wataru Endo and so it’ll be interesting to see what type of player, if any, we do secure in the closing stages of a crazy window.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 2 Review 🤩: Haaland & Isak disappoint, who captained Mitoma? Brentford on the rise…