(Video) Sky Sports pundits discuss Liverpool links to Kalvin Phillips this summer

It’s likely to be a final week of a transfer window that is crammed with speculation around who Liverpool could sign next and one of the most recent names in the rumour mill is Kalvin Phillips.

On Sky Sports News, the pundits present discussed what the England international could add to Jurgen Klopp’s side and how likely a signing was in this window.

We all know that the 27-year-old has obvious talent that he has showcased for the national team and in a Leeds United shirt but his career has stagnated at the Etihad Stadium.

One major stumbling block will be the less than positive relationship we have with Manchester City and a likely high asking price for his services.

At 27-years-old too, Jurgen Klopp may not be allowed to finance a deal for the midfielder – even if he wanted to.

There’s still some time left in the window for a shock to happen though and that’s why these rumours are causing so much discussion.

You can view the discussion about Phillips (from 0:58) via Sky Sports News on YouTube:

