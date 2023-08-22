Ex-Red names Klopp’s 42-goal striker a ‘weak link’ in Liverpool team

Liverpool have one of the greatest squads in the Premier League and we are blessed with plentiful talent within the team but one player has been labelled a ‘weak link’ by a pundit.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via The Express), Stephen Warnock said: “Jota’s arguably the weak link in the three because of his link-up play, he’s quite sloppy at times with the ball and it breaks down a little bit.

However, when it comes into the penalty box he’s a different animal, he comes to life, he’s on it like a flash, we saw with the goal [on Saturday]”.

The Ex-Red did explain the point he was trying to make but by labeling Diogo Jota a weakness in our front three seems very harsh, especially considering his record of 42 goals and 15 assists in 115 appearances for the Reds.

Because we have Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez also able to operate in the position our No.20 has played so far in this campaign, doesn’t mean that there’s room to criticise a player that’s scored our most recent goal.

Jurgen Klopp is blessed with a great strike force and we’d all be happy with nearly every variation he can field, of the men he has on offer to him.

What the Portuguese forward does possess is an ability to find the back of the net and that’s something that should never be taken for granted, even alongside the likes of Mo Salah.

There’s an argument to say there’s no weak links in the whole squad but one thing that is for sure – if there is one then the former Wolves man is not our weak link.

