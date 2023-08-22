Van Dijk loves centre-back cover Liverpool could sign for £30m – report

Liverpool reportedly consider Perr Schuurs a reasonably priced potential centre-back option for the club this summer at roughly £30m.

Football Insider now claim that compatriot Virgil van Dijk is a ‘big’ admirer of the 23-year-old defender amid the Reds’ search for a left-sided centre-half.

The player’s contract is set to expire in three years’ time, however, which could very well provide a significant obstacle when it comes to meeting Torino’s demands – should they veer wide of the aforementioned report’s estimations.

Beyond that, however, we do have a bigger concern to address with regard to the fact that Schuurs is not a left-footed defender, which begs the question as to why Liverpool would consider him in the market if we remain keen on someone who can provide cover for our talismanic No.4.

That’s not to suggest we’d be opposed to finding cover for Ibrahima Konate, of course, despite the availability of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The fact of the matter is that we’re far from confident in either of the pair being capable of fulfilling the Frenchman’s role in the side – when we play with a hybrid fullback and the right-sided centre-half is effectively tasked with covering two spaces – this term.

That said, the drop-off from Van Dijk is most certainly sharper and perhaps trumps our needs across the backline.

