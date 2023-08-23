Andre responds to Liverpool links for first time; ‘happy’ with the interest

Of the midfielders linked with a move to Liverpool, Andre is one of the mostly hotly tipped prospects and now he’s been given a chance to respond to the headlines linking him to the Premier League.

Speaking with Globo Esporte, the Brazilian said: ‘It is obvious that it is normal to receive proposals. Even more so with the team doing well, passing the stage at Conmebol Libertadores, at the top of the Brasileirão.

‘Not just for me, but it must have gotten to others as well. I am happy for the proposals that arrive, but my mind today is focused 100% on Fluminense’.

It’s good to see that the 22-year-old seems rather level-headed about the interest around him at present but it does also sound that he doesn’t have imminent plans of leaving Fluminense in the next week.

It has been reported by Brazilian reporter Emmanual Luiz that the 22-year-old has agreed personal terms with us already and so the only party we need to convince now is his parent club.

With Raul Moura for ESPN Brazil also claiming that a January move wouldn’t be on the cards for the Brazilian international, then it’s looking increasingly like a deal that won’t be completed after September either.

With it becoming increasingly clear that the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A outfit are holding out for Copa Libertadores success, instead of selling their best asset, then we’re probably going to have to meet his buy-out clause.

It’s reported that the fee would be €40 million (£35 million) for overseas clubs (via GOAL), and we know that there should be enough money from the Moises Caicedo pot to afford this.

It feels like the ball is in our court and if Jurgen Klopp really wants the player, then he’s seemingly there for the taking.

