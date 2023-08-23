German club ready for Liverpool’s formal $45m bid for 21-year-old; Schmadtke prepares next move – report

With just over a week to go in the transfer market, many expect Liverpool to complete more business and it seems that we may now be ready to dip into the German market for the third time this summer.

Quoting information from The Guardian and The Daily Express, Ecuadorian outlet Ecuavisa reported: ‘The Anfield team is looking for the signing of Piero Hincapié. According to the English media, Liverpool already had a formal approach to ask about the business conditions with Bayer Leverkusen for the central defender.

‘The Guardian, deepens and anticipates that the ‘reds’ will present a first offer for the 21-year-old player.

‘Hincapié has a contract with Bayer Leverkusen until 2027, however, the team’s leadership is open to hearing the offer, which would be close to USD 45,000,000, according to the Daily Express’.

Given Jorg Schmadtke’s ties to the Bundesliga and the fact that Xabi Alonso is manager of Bayer Leverkusen, it’s fair to assume that this could both be a move that we are interested in and could complete.

Most expect that another signing for the squad will be in the form of a midfielder and so seeing us linked to a central defender may be the main surprise in the above report, although defensive reinforcement seems to have been high on the agenda this summer too.

The main concern may be about spending $45 million on a 21-year-old who would likely be behind Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate at least, before he faces the chance of starting for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It would be an investment for the future but being out of action at the moment due to injury will be a huge red flag for many too, so this doesn’t seem like a move we would prioritise at this time.

There’s still time for surprises before September arrives and so it’ll be interesting to see how this and any other links materialise in the coming days.

