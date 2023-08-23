Bruno Guimaraes hits out at Newcastle fans with social media spat ahead of Liverpool game

Liverpool are certainly in the market for new players and if money was no object, we’d struggle to do worse than adding Bruno Guimaraes to our midfield and now he seems to be growing a dislike to some Newcastle United fans.

Taking to social media, the Brazilian responded to a post criticising him and his teammates by saying: ‘Is this serious? We are in champions league football we lost against maybe one of the best teams in the world and we have a big win and lost one game!

‘Support in the best moment is easy! Short stupid memories you all have. look what we have done for the team this 1 year and half’.

Seeing as we are set to face the Geordies in our next Premier League match, let’s hope that this unrest from the player can bleed into his performance and that of his teammates too.

It’s quite remarkable that some from St. James’ Park can be upset with the meteoric rise and investment from their team but that’s the way of football in the modern era!

We have seen links to an Anfield move for the 25-year-old in the past and so let’s hope that we can see an increasing souring of their relationship, so we can pounce on the Brazilian international.

It’s certainly not something supporters of Eddie Howe’s side would like to see and we will all hope we can benefit in the short-term from this unrest.

If this leads to a long-term gain for the Reds too, few would be against that but maybe that’s just hopeful thinking!

You can view the post from Guimaraes and the one that evoked his outburst via @TheSportsman on X:

⚫️⚪️ Newcastle's Bruno Guimarães bites back at a fan for criticising the team, before deleting the tweet.#NUFC pic.twitter.com/090BsJgT70 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) August 22, 2023

