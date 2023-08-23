Hogan confirms ‘major work stopped’ on Anfield Road End; waiting for administrators

Liverpool fans expected to start the new campaign with a brand new stand glistening inside our famous stadium but we instead saw the opening match against Bournemouth showcasing a half-finished stand with lots of work still required.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, Liverpool FC chief executive officer Billy Hogan provided an update: ‘Effectively major work stopped on the site on Thursday morning after the announcement so clearly that impacts all of our planning. Timing, obviously, is incredibly fluid right now, there’s a lot of uncertainty around where we are and obviously in time that will become more clear…

‘Just to speak plainly, we are in a bit of a holding pattern right now based on the news that we got on Thursday and that needs to reach its conclusion before we can truly start to take the next steps. But if Buckingham does enter into administration then we’ll need to address any delays that may arise from completing the new stand as a result of that.

READ MORE: Man City ‘exploring a deal’ to steal Liverpool transfer target from under their nose – Ornstein

‘Obviously we will of course work with Buckingham and any other contractors who may be appointed in the future to retain as many of the existing jobs and expertise which have been a part of the project all along’.

Due to the financial problems that have met Buckingham and their need to file for administration, all workers have downed tools and now we’re awaiting updates before any work can commence.

Whilst our CEO seems positive that this will all be completed, he and the rest of the club’s hierarchy really have no idea when this will be done.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

It’s been hugely impressive to watch both the Main Stand and our latest venture be built whilst the club can still operate a full stadium during the construction work.

Now though, this has been a major stumbling block and will require patience from everyone until we see a full capacity 61,000-strong crowd inside our famous home.

The full update from the American makes for interesting reading but it simply amasses to a lack of knowledge as to when this can be finalised completely.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 2 Review 🤩: Haaland & Isak disappoint, who captained Mitoma? Brentford on the rise…