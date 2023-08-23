Journo’s cryptic tweet suggests Liverpool fans should watch out for potential transfer

Liverpool fans were urged to keep an eye on Manu Kone amid the ongoing search for a multi-functional midfielder this summer.

Transfer insider Pedro Almeida posted a cryptic update on X that suggested the Reds’ interest in the Gladbach man remains very much alive.

The German outfit, of course, have absolutely no intention of selling on the cheap, with sporting director Roland Virkus telling BILD (via Football 365) that they ‘don’t have to sell him’ this summer.

Described as a player who brings ‘better balance in midfield’, you can entirely understand why the Bundesliga outfit are so keen to keep hold of the 22-year-old and, in turn, why Liverpool are interested in encouraging an alternative outcome potentially before the window closes in September.

Should we offer a large enough sum, of course, no player is quite untouchable, and one might reasonably imagine a move for Kone wouldn’t require the kind of financial backing Moises Caicedo’s transfer insisted upon.

Empire has been previously informed that a fee around the £30-40m mark would impress in Germany, though it’s entirely possible that matters have changed significantly as time has progressed since our interest was first reported at the start of the window.

Having roughly £90m left in the bank doesn’t necessarily mean that Liverpool will feel inclined to spend it all, of course, unless we identify the kind of target both the eye test and the metrics deem a sure bet.

At the moment, it seems we’re exploring other options before we seriously consider pushing for Kone, so it’s perhaps one transfer to keep an eye out for as we near the end of the window.

