Journo says what he’s hearing from Liverpool suggests fourth transfer surprise is incoming

Dean Jones has admitted he finds it hard to believe that Liverpool have called time on their search for a fourth midfield signing.

Word coming out of Anfield is that the plug has allegedly been pulled on this front, despite the level of outgoings in the midfield department.

“The message out of the club is to not expect anything. I feel like they’ve said that before and they have worked in the dark and just revealed one,” the reporter spoke on the Ranks FC Podcast via The Boot Room.

The Merseysiders had been thought to be keen on signing a multi-functional operator in the middle of the park, as per James Pearce’s update.

One can only speculate as to why Liverpool would take such a position in the market; one explanation that certainly seems plausible is that perhaps there isn’t an option out there we can a) afford and/or b) justify meeting an asking price for in the current market.

Whilst Wataru Endo has already showcased to a certain degree why his purchase may turn out to be a particularly shrewd one, we do have some concerns over the level of depth available.

A ‘multi-functional’ midfielder would have ticked a big box in that regard, were Liverpool able to snap up a player capable of playing deep and providing senior cover in the holding midfield role whilst also plying their trade closer to the forward line.

We’d have to join Jones in expressing our doubts over any suggestion that we’ve moved on to other positions at this stage (though there is a pressing need to land a new left-sided central defender this summer).

Hopefully, if accurate, it’s just another smokescreen to obscure the hard work happening behind the scenes.

