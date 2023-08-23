Liverpool pursuit of French midfielder ‘is not off’; deal ‘would not be difficult’ – report

We’re edging ever closer to the end of the summer transfer window and it seems that Liverpool could still secure a move for a new midfielder, with a familiar name returning to the fore.

Taking to social media, Portuguese insider Pedro Almeida reported: ‘Manu Kone to Liverpool is not off, one offer can be presented in next days. The “Reds” continue to look for a new midfielder even after Endo arrival.

‘The deal with the player would not be difficult as it is a great opportunity for him’.

After Fabrizio Romano also reported a similar update on the chances of the Reds reigniting our interest in Manu Kone (and Khephren Thuram), it seems we could yet make a move for a name that has been bounded around all summer.

The 22-year-old is able to perform in a defensive and more orthodox central midfield role, which could be a useful addition for Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Although Wataru Endo and Stefan Bajcetic appear to be trusted with covering the No.6 role, it wouldn’t harm having a little more cover in this position.

The young Frenchman could help bolster our options as a whole in this department, which should stand us in good stead for the campaign ahead.

There’s certainly nothing concrete in our reported interest in the Borussia Monchengladbach star at present but this could progress further as we edge closer to the end of the month.

