Liverpool’s January stance on Andre revealed as Fluminense reject €30m bid – report

There seems to be a new midfielder linked with Liverpool every day but in Andre, he seems like a player that has been strongly touted with a move for a while now and there’s been a new update on his chances of moving to Merseyside.

As reported by Raul Moura for ESPN Brazil (translated): ‘André received an offer to transfer to Liverpool. However, the club from Rio de Janeiro refused the proposal of 30 million euros (R$ 162 million) for the midfielder…

‘The trend, according to ESPN, is that the English will not return in the January transfer window in search of André’.

If we accept the crudely translated update above, then the Brazilian international will not be making a move to Anfield in January and the Reds have just over a week to secure his services – if we really want him.

It has been reported by Brazilian reporter Emmanual Luiz that the 22-year-old has agreed personal terms with us already and so the only party we need to convince now is his parent club.

Due to their qualification to the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores and a dream to win the tournament for the first time, the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A outfit are reluctant to sell.

Therefore, with a move in January ruled out and the player already keen to be wearing a red shirt at the end of the summer, we have a choice to up the bid or walk away from the deal.

If €30 million has been rejected, then it’s likely we’re going to have to pay the €40 million (£35 million) buyout clause in his contract for overseas clubs (via GOAL).

It’s up to Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team to make a decision on whether we can afford a £35 million move and if the player is worth that fee, a decision that will be made before the end of the month.

