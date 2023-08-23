Man City ‘exploring a deal’ to steal Liverpool transfer target from under their nose – Ornstein

It’s not just Liverpool who are looking to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window, as Manchester City are now seemingly actively exploring the prospect of securing the services of a man previously touted with an Anfield move.

As reported by David Ornstein for The Athletic: ‘Manchester City are exploring a deal to sign Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers before the summer transfer window closes’.

In light of their pursuit of Lucas Paqueta from West Ham United being thwarted by an FA investigation into potential betting breaches, Pep Guardiola’s club is clearly determined to fortify their midfield.

The absence of Kevin De Bruyne, due to a hamstring injury requiring surgery and potentially sidelining him for up to four months, has compounded their urgency.

Amidst several potential candidates, the Portuguese international seems to be a priority for the side who won the treble last season.

The 24-year-old, who made the move from Sporting Lisbon to Wolves last summer, had previously been linked with a move to Merseyside but it seems now that this transfer will not come to fruition.

Although his current club might not warmly embrace the notion of losing the midfielder, the allure of making the move to Manchester may prove too strong for Matheus Nunes.

As the window edges closer to closing though, Jurgen Klopp’s list of potential new signings seems to be growing smaller by the day.

There’s still time for a surprise to happen but it’s seems to be a mystery at present as to who our newest signing could be.

