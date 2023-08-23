‘Personal terms agreed’ – Fabrizio Romano drops interesting transfer update for Liverpool fans

Liverpool’s pool of potential targets this summer looks set to shrink even further after it emerged that Manchester City submitted a bid for Matheus Nunes.

Fabrizio Romano posted the update on X, with the Sky Blues understood to have already agreed personal terms.

Understand Manchester City have now submitted initial bid to Wolverhampton for Matheus Nunes 🚨🔵🇵🇹 #MCFC Told proposal is in excess of €50m fee with add-ons discussed in the package. Nunes has already accepted City as destination, personal terms agreed. pic.twitter.com/i010hDkWUh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2023

The Wolves man had been thought to be an admirer quantity at Anfield, though links have dried up significantly as the summer window has waged on.

Few can argue with our approach in signing the likes of Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister; the early evidence for the latter pair certainly indicates that our underlying strategy has produced some genuine gold there.

Still, with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Arthur Melo and James Milner all out of the door, there remains a clear need for the club to plump up the midfield department further.

Given that a specialist No.6 is now longer right at the top of the shortlist, the widening of the parameters to a ‘multi-functional’ midfielder should theoretically mean a greater range of available targets.

There’s still time to find the right peg for the hole, of course, though nerves will inevitably be frayed if it all comes down to the final few days in the window.

