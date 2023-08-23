‘It’s true’ – Romano confirms Liverpool interest in Manchester City international

Liverpool fans are expecting that the club will bolster their options before the transfer window closes and it seems that links to one Premier League player are growing by the day.

Speaking on Kick, Fabrizio Romano reported: “Liverpool started the conversation to be informed on the situation of another player, who is Kalvin Phillips…

“It’s true that Liverpool asked about the situation of Kalvin Phillips because the priority of the player has always been to stay at Manchester City and fight for his place at City. But then, at the moment, there is no concrete negotiation club to club”.

READ MORE: Liverpool pursuit of French midfielder ‘is not off’; deal ‘would not be difficult’ – report

It seems that we have enquired about the services of Kalvin Phillips but that these discussions ended as quickly as they begun and now we look unlikely to be adding him to our squad.

There always seemed to be stumbling blocks in the way of this deal, such as the frosty relationship between ourselves and Manchester City at a boardroom level.

Then you factor in the likely high price tag that would be required for the England international and the fact that he’s already 27-years-old – it never seemed to be an easy deal to agree.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

It seems attention can now turn to other possible targets but with just over a week remaining of the window, this seems that concrete links are not currently on the near horizon.

It would be typical of us to see a name crop up out of nowhere and then watch that man become a Red in a matter of hours, so we should perhaps ready ourselves for that eventuality.

Now though, it’s time to wait and see what happens on the transfer front – whilst Jurgen Klopp prepares his squad for the Newcastle United match.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 2 Review 🤩: Haaland & Isak disappoint, who captained Mitoma? Brentford on the rise…