Fabrizio Romano: What LFC have just told top Manchester United transfer target amid midfielder search

Liverpool will not be pursuing Sofyan Amrabat in the current window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Merseysiders were understood to have contacted both the player and Fiorentina over the midfielder’s future, though a later call made clear that the club had no intention of starting negotiations with Manchester United’s alleged ‘top’ target (Daily Mail).

“From what I heard, Liverpool had a conversation on the player and club’s side for Sofyan Amrabat, it was last week,” the Italian told Kick. “But then, they called after 24 hours and said ‘we are no longer interested, we are not going to make any bid or start any concrete negotiations’.”

In light of James Pearce’s update for The Athletic regarding the fresh pursuit of a multi-functional operator in the middle of the park, this is far from surprising.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Where this now leaves Liverpool, of course, remains unclear. Names circulated at the start of the window, including the likes of Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram, could now figure within the recruitment team’s plans as we look to snap up a fourth midfield signing.

READ MORE: Liverpool’s January stance on Andre revealed as Fluminense reject €30m bid – report

READ MORE: Liverpool face injury blow as new face spotted in training ahead of Newcastle visit

Could we soon see a ‘Here We Go’ from Romano?

Indeed, the word on the street, so to speak, is that a move for the former of the pair is far from off and we could yet see some movement on this front before the end of the window on 1st September.

Perhaps Wolfsburg’s former sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke, could play a role in this and utilise his Bundesliga contacts?

Either way, it very much seems that we have our No.6 solution for the time being in surprise addition Wataru Endo.

We’d feel a lot more confident about the season, of course, if we can manage to snap up another midfielder and, hopefully, a centre-half to bolster both the left of defence.

#Ep86 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️