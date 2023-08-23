Fabrizio Romano updates on Liverpool interest in Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone

The start of the summer was shrouded in Liverpool’s reported interest in both Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone and, despite these links going quiet in recent weeks, there’s been a new update on the pair.

In his Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano reported: ‘Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone attracted interest from Liverpool earlier in the summer, so what’s going on now?

‘At the moment there’s nothing advanced or concrete, there are expensive players so it’s normal; sometimes you have to decide and Liverpool preferred to invest in different kind of players.

‘It looks quiet as of today, but for sure they could be two to watch until Deadline Day’.

It’s interesting to see the mention of the two French midfielders due to the length of time it’s been since we’ve seen a tangible link to either of them but it seems there could be at least an eye on them, before the window closes.

Many expect that the Reds will be adding another midfielder to our ranks but when it gets to this point in the window, it seems clear that we’re no longer pursuing targets we viewed as priorities when the window began.

If the main reason that we avoided the signing of the two Frenchman was money though, it would seem that Jurgen Klopp has £99 million left to spend this summer and that should comfortably cover at least one of them.

It all depends on what position we’re attempting to strengthen in the squad first and how much money we want to spend on each department.

There’s likely to be a lot more names linked with a Merseyside move before the window closes, with a hectic ending expected for all of us!

