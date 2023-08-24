David Ornstein wades in on Al-Ittihad’s Salah recruitment attempt with ‘unclear’ claim

Al-Ittihad’s interest in Mo Salah this summer is understood to be ‘concrete’ with the club having made a fresh attempt to land the player.

David Ornstein reported on the matter for The Athletic, reminding supporters of the forward’s agent’s comments over a potential exit – or rather the sheer unlikelihood of such an eventuality coming to pass.

🚨 Al-Ittihad have a concrete interest in signing Mohamed Salah from Liverpool. Saudi Pro League club making a renewed attempt to recruit 31yo Egypt international forward. Unclear at this stage if a move will materialise @TheAthleticFC #LFC #AlIttihad #SPL https://t.co/1SVO8kgxo1 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 24, 2023

The Egyptian international’s latest contract with Jurgen Klopp’s men is understood already be quite lucrative in of itself, with the 31-year-old on roughly £350,000-a-week according to reports.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Dejan Lovren also pitched in on this topic on Thursday afternoon, suggesting that the rumours in question were well wide of the mark.

READ MORE: Dejan Lovren weighs in on Salah exit fears as Al-Ittihad pitch Ronaldo-plus contract

READ MORE: Liverpool have a player destined to come alive after Wataru Endo transfer – opinion

With Abbas Issa having already made clear that Salah wouldn’t have agreed a new contract if he had any intention of parting ways with us this summer, we’re struggling to understand why the rumours are being taken vaguely seriously.

It’s an open-and-shut case as far as we’re concerned – unless we hear anything different from the player himself or agent – and an unwelcome distraction in a season that demands a huge improvement on the 2022/23 campaign.

#Ep86 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️